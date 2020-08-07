5 from Sylacauga Class of 2020 receive Bernice B. Kidd Memorial scholarships (with photos)

SYLACAUGA – The St. Thomas United Methodist Church scholarship committee selected five deserving members of Sylacauga High School’s Class of 2020 for this year’s Bernice B. Kidd Memorial Scholarship, a recognition that reflects the spirit of achievement of the former teacher the scholarship is named for. The following students received a combined total of $2,850.00.
Jack’Quoia Baulding plans to attend Auburn University and major in chemical engineering. She was president of Mu Alpha Theta, senior class representative, National Honor Society, Sister to Sister Mentor Program, Spanish Club, and numerous other organizations. She was a TV47 Star Student of the Month and served as statistician for the Lady Aggies throughout high school. She is the daughter of Re-netta Baulding and the late Jack Baulding.
Cameron Carter plans to attend Jacksonville State University and major in exercise science to become a physical therapist. He was involved in numerous organizations including Library Club, HOSA, president of the Guide Right Mentoring Program, and Upward Bound of Central Alabama Community College. He is the son of Tracie Gamble.
Gabrielle Cox plans to further her education at Talladega College. She was active in various organizations including Sister for Sister Mentor Program, FCCLA, vice president of the senior class, Show Choir, 3-year Varsity Letterman in Basketball and Track and Upward Bound of Central Alabama Community College. She was named captain and line player of the week. She is the daughter of Kenyota Cox-Young and Cory Young.
Kyla McKinney plans to attend University of South Alabama and major in nursing. She was active in many organizations including Sister for Sister Mentor Program, Future Business Leaders of America, co-captain cheerleader, president of Signature Show Choir, senior class representative, and Freelancers. She was the Talladega County representative for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama. She is the daughter of Sandra Bledsoe McKinney and Virgil McKinney, Jr.
Ashlyn Tyler plans to attend the University of Alabama Birmingham and major in biomedical science. She wants to become an occupational therapist. She was active with many organizations including HOSA, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Show Choir, Key Club, FCCLA, Freelancers, and Sister for Sister Mentor program. She is the daughter of Donald and Linda Tyler.
The first Bernice B. Kidd Memorial Scholarship was given in memory of this long-time educator in May 2016. She was a dedicated business teacher for many years at East Highland High School, Sylacauga High School and B.B. Comer Memorial High School.