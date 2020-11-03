5 area teams headed into state high school football playoffs

The 2020 season was unlike any other with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite dealing with cancelations and extra precautions, several area teams will move on with their dreams of playing for a state championship.
Five local teams will be participating in the AHSAA playoffs beginning Friday.
The Daily Home coverage area has three teams that will host first-round games. In Class 1A, Winterboro (8-1) will host Hackleburg (4-6) on Friday at John Cox Stadium in Childersburg. The game is being played at Childersburg because it has a bigger stadium than Winterboro.
The Bulldogs won the Class 1A, Region 5 title, and this will be the first time they have hosted an opening-round game since 2011.
Ragland (8-2) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Purple Devils will host R.A. Hubbard (5-5) on Friday. This will be Ragland’s first time hosting a playoff game since 2016.
B.B. Comer has advanced to the second round of the AHSAA 2A playoffs. The Tigers were scheduled to host St. Lukes (4-6) on Friday. However, St. Lukes was forced to cancel due to COVID concerns.
B.B. Comer will take on the winner of Abbeville/Thorsby on Nov. 13.
The Tigers had their best regular season in 20 years. B.B. Comer finished with an 8-1 record and in second place in 2A, Region 4.
Sylacauga and Talladega will travel to Mobile for the first round of the 5A playoffs.
The Aggies (7-2) will take on Faith Academy (8-1).
Talladega (3-7) will travel to St. Pauls (10-0).