4A-5A All-Talladega County football: The complete team

Offense
POY- Nigel Scales, QB THS
Offensive Line
Kyler Gibson,MHS,
Tymon Johnson, MHS
Christian Twymon,SHS
Justin Barclay, THS
Jaden Wilson, LHS
Tight End
Tayshun Phillips, THS
Running Back
Malek Pope, SHS
Latavious Wilson, LHS
Receiver
Brian Garrett, LHS
Jafrondric (JD) Davis, LHS,
TD Parker, MHS
Michael McGregor, THS
Quarterback
Brayson Edwards, SHS
ATHLETE
Jay Tuck, MHS
Kicker
Camden Faircloth, SHS
Defense
POY – Tajae Swain, LB – THS
Defensive Line
Christian Twymon,SHS
Larry Calhoun, THS,
Laderruis Ligon,THS
Linebacker
Trevon Hines, LHS
Caleb Burns, SHS
Malik Williams, THS
Ben Thompson, SHS
Peyton Gaither, MHS
Defensive Back
Cornelius Glass, LHS
Sylvester Smith, MHS
Dontavius Ware, SHS
Jeremy Odem, SHS
John Ellis, THS
ATHLETE
Caleb Cotton, MHS
Punter
Tanner Bowen, SHS
Honorable Mention
Lincoln
OL-Chris Thompson
DB-Quin Cotton
DL-Isaiah Ashley
QB -Jack Poarch
Munford
OL-Kole Edwards
LB-Caderio Holland
LB-Jayce Harris
REC-Rashard Russell
Talladega
REC- De’Javion Spratling
DB-John Ellis
REC- Isaiah Cunningham
LB-Tyreke Curry
SHS
REC-Luke Vincent
DL- Dalton Miley
OL-Jacob Haynes
DL-Omarion Stamps
Coach of the Year: Andrew Zow - Sylacauga High School