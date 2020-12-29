You have permission to edit this article.
4A-5A All-Talladega County football: The complete team

08 - Sylacauga v Leeds - 005 tw.jpg

Sylacauga High School running back Maleek Pope stiff arms his way down the field against Leeds on August 21, 2020.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Offense

POY- Nigel Scales, QB THS

Offensive Line

Kyler Gibson,MHS,

Tymon Johnson, MHS

Christian Twymon,SHS

Justin Barclay, THS

Jaden Wilson, LHS

Tight End

Tayshun Phillips, THS

Running Back

Malek Pope, SHS

Latavious Wilson, LHS

Receiver  

Brian Garrett, LHS

Jafrondric (JD) Davis, LHS,

TD Parker, MHS

Michael McGregor, THS

Quarterback

Brayson Edwards, SHS

ATHLETE

 Jay Tuck, MHS

Kicker

 Camden Faircloth, SHS

Defense

POY – Tajae Swain, LB – THS

Defensive Line

 Christian Twymon,SHS

 Larry Calhoun, THS,

Laderruis Ligon,THS

Linebacker

Trevon Hines, LHS

 Caleb Burns, SHS

Malik Williams, THS

Ben Thompson, SHS

Peyton Gaither, MHS

Defensive Back

Cornelius Glass, LHS

Sylvester Smith, MHS

Dontavius Ware, SHS

Jeremy Odem, SHS

John Ellis, THS

ATHLETE

Caleb Cotton, MHS

Punter

 Tanner Bowen, SHS

Honorable Mention

Lincoln

OL-Chris Thompson

DB-Quin Cotton

DL-Isaiah Ashley

QB -Jack Poarch

Munford

OL-Kole Edwards

LB-Caderio Holland

LB-Jayce Harris

REC-Rashard Russell

Talladega

REC- De’Javion Spratling

DB-John Ellis

REC- Isaiah Cunningham

LB-Tyreke Curry

SHS  

REC-Luke Vincent

DL- Dalton Miley

OL-Jacob Haynes

DL-Omarion Stamps     

Coach of the Year: Andrew Zow - Sylacauga High School          

