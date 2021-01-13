4 with local convictions denied parole by state; 1 has case continued

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles kicked off the new year with 147 names on the first parole docket of 2021, including five with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Four of those requests for parole were denied outright, and the fifth was continued, according to a release.
The continuance was granted in the case of Ryan Louis Steinkamp, 29, who is serving a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to electronic solicitation of a child in 2016. According to court documents, Steinkamp had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl in a hotel for sex in late 2015 or early 2016.
No reason for the continuance was given.
Among the requests that were refused were Norman Charles Box, 51, who is serving a life sentence for a host of property crimes, including a burglary conviction in St. Clair County in 1988; Jason Isbell, 24, serving 72 months for two counts of escape in the third degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2020; Christopher Carl Kirk Jr., 23, serving 36 months for theft of property in the first degree in Talladega; and Eric Deshannon Martin, 48, serving 180 months for theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County and felony assault in Calhoun County last year.