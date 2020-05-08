4-month-old girl kidnapped Friday morning in Talladega found safe hours later (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A vigilant motorist and a coordinated effort by law enforcement led to the quick return of a Piedmont infant who was abducted in Talladega early Friday.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, 4-month-old Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, her mother, her father and her grandmother were in a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Talladega County tags just before 3 a.m. Friday, en route to spend the night with family members on Dorothy Lane in Talladega.
The adults were getting out of the car when a suspect described only as a white male in a brown hooded sweatshirt, possibly carrying a firearm, approached, said he was taking the car and got into the driver’s seat.
A neighbor called 911 as the suspect was driving off, according to the victims. It was not clear if the suspect knew there was still an infant in the vehicle.
After the incident was reported, a statewide Amber Alert went out. A motorist driving up Highway 77 North reported a vehicle matching the description in the Amber Alert parked off to the side of the road but still visible from the highway.
The car was found parked under a bridge at 8:49 a.m. Friday.
According to Lincoln police Cap. Zack Tutten, Lt. Ryan Lundy was crossing the bridge and spotted the vehicle.
“We make a habit of checking under that bridge, and when he did, he recognized the vehicle,” Tutten said. “He went to check and found the baby in the back seat”.
She was still strapped into her car seat. Thompson said the girl was checked at the scene by Lincoln fire medics and appeared to be unharmed. The car’s engine was cold when officers arrived at the scene, indicating it had been parked there for some time.
In addition to Talladega and Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford East Metro Area Crime Center, Alabama State Troopers, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service also responded.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency brought in tracking dogs to search the area where the vehicle was located but did not find anything, Thompson said. The vehicle was processed for further evidence Friday afternoon.
Thompson said the vehicle did not belong to any of the family members but had been borrowed from another Talladega County family friend.
None of the witnesses said they recognized the suspect, and no further description of him was available Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.