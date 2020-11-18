4 men, including former St. Clair Sheriff’s deputy, arrested on meth trafficking charges (with photos)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Four men, including a former St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy, were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 17, in St. Clair County on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local law enforcement departments partnered together to conduct the extensive undercover investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of the four individuals, who were allegedly involved in the methamphetamine trafficking criminal enterprise.
The agencies involved in the investigation included the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, the St. Clair County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Pell City Police Department, the Oxford Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Unit.
Suspect Matthew Mullinax, 37, of Pell City, a former St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy, was charged with three counts of methamphetamine trafficking, three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and one count of second degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Baird, 35, of Pell City, and Sean Michael Brantley, 40, of Lincoln, were both charged with two counts of methamphetamine trafficking along with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, while Nathan Parke Bateman, 37, of Odenville, was charged with two counts of methamphetamine trafficking.
The four individuals are being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with no bond.
According to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray, this is not the end of the investigation.
“Like any investigation, it takes time and resources, and something of this size and scale takes an enormous amount of dedication from enforcement to see it through,” Murray said.
Murray also expressed his gratitude to those involved.
“I would like to thank all law enforcement for their considerable and concerted effort to eradicate drugs in any way we possibly can,” Murray said. “Anyone out there who funds law enforcement needs to look and see that this is a tremendous issue that we need resources to fight.”