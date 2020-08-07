4 first responders hospitalized after traffic stop Thursday released (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The first responders who were hospitalized Thursday after pulling over a Dodge Caravan have all been released from the hospital and do not appear to have been seriously injured by whatever it was they encountered.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, a Talladega County Sheriff’s deputy, an Alabama State Trooper and two paramedics were all hospitalized after encountering fumes of some sort coming from the vehicle that had just been pulled over.
“All of them were taken to the hospital for observation,” Murray said Friday, “but they do not appear to have been in any danger, and all four of them have been released.”
Initial reports indicated formaldehyde might have been the culprit, but Murray said no trace of this substance had been found inside the vehicle.
The trooper had attempted to pull the minivan over for erratic driving on Interstate 20 in Oxford. Paramedics were called when the driver appeared to be mentally altered.
Murray said the chase that followed reached speeds of 105 miles per hour before ending in Talladega County.
There were four men inside the vehicle, all from Jackson, Mississippi. One of them began squirting a green liquid, tentatively identified as codeine-based cough syrup, out of a baby bottle, Murray said. The medics and the two law enforcement officers reported feeling dizzy as they approached the vehicle, leading to their brief hospitalizations, Murray said.
One of the men in the car said they had all been smoking marijuana cigarettes dipped in liquid PCP, according to Murray. The driver dumped the PCP out of the vehicle before pulling over, but Murray said the bag was being sent off for testing. The contents of the baby bottle were also sent off.
Marijuana, cocaine and a pistol were also found inside the vehicle.
Kelvin, 41, and Jayshon Studaway, 29; Jayson Nunnery, 33; and Joseph Davis, 39; were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Kelvin Studaway, the driver, was also charged with attempting to elude, and Davis was charged with public intoxication, although the story behind this last charge was not entirely clear Friday afternoon. Bond was set at $15,000 for each man, and all four remained behind bars Friday evening.