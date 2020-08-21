3 wrecks among 19 calls answered by Talladega firefighters over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 19 calls this week, including three motor vehicle accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call of the week, and the only call listed for Aug. 14, was to a false alarm at Ish Hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on the campus of Talladega College.
The next day, firefighters responded to a natural gas leak at Westgate Homes, a false alarm at a mobile home on Diamond Lane and a medical assist at Talladega Health Care that was ultimately canceled.
The first accident of the week was also Aug. 15, involving a single motorcycle on the 275 Bypass. The driver evidently lost control and injured himself and a female passenger riding behind him. The passenger was taken by North Star Ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, while the driver, whose injuries were much more serious, was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Lifesaver Helicopter.
Firefighters kept traffic blocked and assisted with patient care, according to the summary.
The day’s last call was to assist North Star with a patient at Presbyterian Oaks II.
The only call for Aug. 16 was to an unauthorized burn on Jonathan Lane.
The first of two calls for Monday was to a possible vehicle fire stemming from a one-vehicle accident caused by the driver getting shot. A police officer had already used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle when firefighters arrived, and no other sign of fire was found. The shooting remains under investigation by Talladega police.
The day’s other call was a lift assist on Clairmont Drive.
The first call for Tuesday was to Derricott House at Talladega College, where someone appeared to have had a seizure. The person was taken to the emergency room at Citizens by private vehicle.
The week’s third accident was Tuesday as well. Again, there was only one vehicle involved, with the driver apparently losing control on Coosa Street and hitting a power pole. The driver was taken to Citizens with non-life-threatening injuries; police recovered drug paraphernalia from the driver, but no arrests were made.
Also Tuesday, firefighters assisted police in making entry to a home on Silverwood Drive for a welfare check; the resident was deceased from apparent natural causes.
Wednesday began with another false alarm at the same mobile home on Diamond Lane, followed by a false alarm at a manufacturing facility on Farrior Drive, an open fire hydrant on Naff Avenue and medical assists on Haynes Street and a residence on Welch Avenue.
A call to Citizens on Thursday was canceled en route. Firefighters also responded to a third false alarm on Diamond Lane on Thursday, according to the summary.