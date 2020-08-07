3 with local convictions granted parole by state board

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted parole to three inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties this week, continued one case and denied the other seven.
James Richard Street, sentenced to five years for distribution of a controlled substance from Talladega County earlier this year; Kyera Michelle Garrett, serving five years for obstruction of justice in Talladega County from 2018; and Jacqueline Kay Turner, serving 64 months for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of debit or credit card in Talladega; were all granted parole, according to a ABPP press release.
The hearing for Landon Hugh Vincent, serving four years for distribution of a controlled substance from Talladega County, was continued.
The requests of Zachary Lee Keel (five years for escape in the third degree and distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County), Shaquille O’Neal Lawrence (45 months for burglary in the second degree and burglary in the third degree earlier this year in Talladega County), Samuel Grady Vinson (16 years for two counts of violating the sex offender notification and registration act, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and three previous parole violations in St. Clair and Covington counties); Donald Ray Best (possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance in Talladega in 2012, paroled, possession of a controlled substance and parole violation earlier this year) and Justin McCoy Booth (10 years for burglary in the third degree from St. Clair County, escape in the third degree from Cullman County and theft of property in the first degree from Pickens County, all from 2019), were all turned down.
The board is set to take up 127 more cases next week, including four connected to Talladega or St. Clair counties. The local cases included convicted murdered Wendell Roberts and sex offender Mark Anthony Carruba.
The other cases of local interest are Mark Mundy Harrison, serving 20 years for convictions for escape in the second degree and manufacture of a controlled substance in Calhoun County in 2009 and possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree from Talladega and Calhoun counties in 2006, and Norman Cherell Keith, serving 20 years for burglary in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance from Talladega County and previous convictions for burglary and escape in the second degree from Coosa County in 2000 and two counts of burglary and four counts of felony theft from Talladega County in 1992.