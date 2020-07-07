3-vehicle accident at bypass, Jackson Trace on Monday results in two deaths

TALLADEGA -- A three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon took the lives of two Talladega residents, according to police Capt. John McCoy.
The accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. at the intersection of the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road.
Ann Moody, 65, of Talladega, was driving a 2012 Dodge northbound on Jackson Trace, with Ricky Moody, 66, in the passenger seat.
McCoy said this vehicle was trying to get all the way across the bypass at once when it was struck by a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Raven Hearn, 26, of Childersburg. Hearn was driving south on the bypass at the time.
The Moodys’ vehicle then spun around and hit a Frieghtliner box truck that was stopped at the stop sign, McCoy said.
Ann Moody was taken by NorthStar Ambulance to University of Alabama Birmingham at Hospital, where she later died. Ricky Moody was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by ambulance, where he was also pronounced dead.
Hearn was taken to Citizens by a family member in a private vehicle and is expected to recover, McCoy said.
The Talladega Fire Department also responded, McCoy said.