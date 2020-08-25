3 TDs on offense, 2 picks on defense yield Player of the Week nod for Munford's Sylvester Smith

MUNFORD -- Sylvester Smith was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Munford’s 21-13 win over Talladega on Friday.
“I am excited. I have never been Player of the Week,” Smith said. “All the glory goes to God. I would like to thank my coaches for pushing me hard. I couldn’t have done this without my teammates working hard.”
The sophomore running back/safety made his impact felt on both sides of the ball. Smith scored three touchdowns and recorded two interceptions.
“(Talladega’s) Nigel Scales is a really good, athletic quarterback,” Smith said. “We knew that we had to keep him in the pocket. (Talladega’s) Michael McGregor is a great receiver. He is quick and he is fast. I knew that I had to be on my A-game to guard him.
“When I picked the ball off, I knew the hard work we put in (during) the offseason was working. My coach was right; we won that game in June and July. We busted out butts in the weight room and in conditioning. I just went hard that game.”
Smith’s three touchdowns included a 9-yard rushing TD that put the Lions up 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
“He has been blessed with a lot of talent,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “I think he has a bright future ahead of him.
“He is a guy that can really do more for us on offense, but he is our starting safety, so I can’t bring him off the field defensively. As he gets older, his reps on both sides of the ball will have to increase. Right now, he is a guy that has been blessed with a lot of talent and he plays hard all the time. He makes mistakes like any 10th-grader would, but he is a good and fun kid to coach.”
Smith and the Lions entered 2020 looking to snap a two-year playoff drought. Munford missed the postseason the last two years by one game while competing in Class 5A. This season, the Lions are back in 4A, and Smith thinks this team has what it takes to not only make the playoffs, but also make a deep run if it plays up to its potential.
“Coach told us all the time in the weight room that 5-5 (last year’s record) is not acceptable … and it is not,” Smith said. “This year, my personal goal for this team is I want us to win the championship.
“I think for us to get over that hump, we can’t underestimate any team, no matter who it is. We have to stay together. When someone messes up, it is not us, one of us, it is the whole team. If we play together and play our game, we will be able to get over that hump.”
Going into the summer, there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether the 2020 football season would be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the campaign has kicked off, whether it can be completed remains in doubt
Smith said he didn’t change his approach despite not knowing what the future holds.
“Coming into this season, COVID or not, I was going to give it my all every single day and go hard,” Smith said. “I want to get out of Munford and go to the next level. Each and every day, I have been working hard. My body has made a big transformation from last season, and that has played a big role in how my performance went on Friday.”
Getting out of Munford is something Smith is already working on. Last season, as a freshman, he received his first offer from Mercer.
“It was big. That is my steppingstone. This year, I am going to turn a lot of heads,” he said. “I feel Munford is slept on by a lot of people. I want to put Munford on the map. I want people to know this is a different Munford. This is not the Munford that went 5-5 and got beat by this team or that team. I want to show everybody that Munford is the real deal.”
Smith said he looks up to current JSU player and former Munford standout Marshall Clark.
“He was a dog,” Smith said. “He had a great work ethic. I wouldn’t say that I try to model my game after anybody, but I take bits and pieces from everybody, then add them to my own game.”