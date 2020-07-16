3 Talladega football players stand out at Developing Great Athletes Camp in Tennessee

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega High School football team had three players perform at a high level at the Developing Great Athletes Camp in Brentwood, Tennessee.
The camp was July 1-3 and featured the top prospects from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan.
Michael McGregor Jr. and Nigel Scales were two of the top performers at the camp at their positions, while John Ellis, a receiver, caught the attention of several there after having a good showing, Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said.
“Nigel, John and Mike all performed well,” Felder said. “We had (Assistant) Coach (Desmond Ross) to take those guys up there. We were told that all of the guys performed well.
“A lot of the stuff that they were doing in drills were some of the same things that we were doing with our guys. Some of the things that they were doing we are going to incorporate them as well.
“We want to get our guys ready for when they go into camps and the next level. We are going to make sure that they are prepared for whatever they may face. We are proud of our guys for working hard, competing and putting themselves in positions to earn scholarships.”
McGregor said he proved to be one of the top five five receivers at the camp, and it didn’t go unnoticed as he was mentioned as a player with high-major talent, according to 24/7 Sports. The 6-foot, 197-pound receiver was lauded for being more physically developed than the other receivers and for the crispness and explosiveness of his routes.
“It was great,” McGregor said of the camp. “We did a lot of one-on-one drills, footwork drills. We were in different groups, and they showed us what we can do better to perfect our craft.
“I guess I stood out to them. Everything was great. In the one-on-ones, I was the first one up. I wanted to show what I could do, and it ended up being what they wanted to see.”
McGregor has offers from Jacksonville State and Samford, but he expects to draw interest from other schools.
“It helped me some more, but I haven’t got any more recognition off of that, but I feel that it is coming,” McGregor said.
Scales, Talladega’s quarterback, also had a chance to show off his skills. Scales was listed as one of the top quarterbacks at the camp, according to 24/7 Sports.
“I finished in the top two, but personally, I thought I should’ve been No.1,” Scales said. “There were some coaches there that thought I should’ve been No.1 as well, but that is just the way the cookie crumbled.
“I feel like I did good. The person (Caden Veltcamp) in front of me is a 6-foot-5 quarterback from Kentucky, and he just got an offer from Kentucky the day before the camp.”
Scales threw for 1,151 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Scales said he has been even more motivated since leaving the camp.
“I feel like I should have been No. 1, so I just use that as fuel to the fire,” he said. “Since then, I have been in the gym working harder, getting my feet more crisp, getting my drops more crisp, getting my technique more crisp. I am learning to put more accuracy and touch on the ball. The whole experience got me in a different headspace.”
Felder hopes his players’ performance levels will rise leading up to the proposed season. Felder hopes the rise in COVID-19 cases doesn’t doom the 2020 campaign.
“I am not sure what the future holds as far as school and playing this year,” the coach said. “We are preparing as if we are going to have a football season. I am hopeful and prayerful that we will have a season.
“Hopefully, they will hurry up and find a cure for this thing so we won’t have to live under the conditions that we are living under right now. It is difficult to practice; it is difficult to get out and about. I am hoping and praying that we will find something soon so won’t have to live the way we are living right now.”