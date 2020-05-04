3 Talladega County schools in Lincoln recognized by leadership council (with photos)

LINCOLN -- Three Talladega County schools in Lincoln have been recognized by the Council on Leadership in Alabama Schools, according to a press release issued Monday.
Lincoln Elementary and Drew Middle were recognized as schools of distinction, and Lincoln High was given the Banner Award for Alabama Board of Education, District 3.
The awards “showcase outstanding programs and services for students,” according to the release.
The elementary school was recognized for its “Rock Star PE” program and the middle school for a recycling program, according to county schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey. Lincoln High was recognized for its “tiny house” construction project.
“The CLAS program spotlights exemplary programs from school districts statewide that can be replicated elsewhere,” Lacey explained. “All three schools already have a reputation for excellence in instructional leadership.
“The ‘tiny house’ project fills a need for workforce development, particularly in fields related to the construction industry. The project, which is almost complete, covers every aspect from design to the actual build to wiring. We are working to meet the needs of a local workforce desperate for employees with this type of training.”
The ‘tiny house’ involves more than 100 students being taught by Wesley Yoder. The finished project will be a 10-foot-by-40-foot home ready to be sold. Georgia-Pacific and First Bank of Alabama helped provide some of the initial funding for the build.
This is not the first time that CLAS has honored Talladega County Schools. Over the years, Lacey said, 10 or 11 different schools in the system have been recognized at various times. Lincoln High was last honored in 2016.
“It’s part of a long tradition of excellence,” Lacey said.