3 structure fires among 24 calls answered by Talladega firefighters over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 24 calls during the past week, including three structure fires.
The first fire call was Aug. 21 at a residence at 858 Elm St. An early report of a possible explosion proved to be unfounded, but according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, heavy smoke and fire were visible from one side of the house on arrival.
The fire, which appears to have started under a lean-to at the rear of the house, destroyed an estimated 75 to 80 percent of the house and killed the owner's dog. The cause of the fire was still under investigation by Talladega police Thursday.
The second structure fire of the week was Sunday at 102 Franklin Drive N. According to the summary, the house was fully involved on arrival and was a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading.
The house appeared to be in regular use, Warwick said, but was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the owner or occupant had not been identified when the report was written. The cause of the fire was also undetermined.
The third fire was Wednesday morning at the old Crown Textiles building on West Street. The building has been vacant for years, and firefighters have responded there on several occasions in the past. The part of the building that burned Wednesday, for instance, did not have a roof due to a previous fire.
Again, the cause of the fire was not determined, but given that there are no utilities going to the property, it will most likely be an arson, according to the summary.
The first call of the week was to a cooking fire on Diamond Lane on Aug. 20, followed by a false alarm at Citizens Baptist Medical Center and a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Alabama 77 at Alabama 34, across from the Dollar General. The last call of the day was to remove a large tree limb that had fallen across Highland Circle.
Aside from the Elm Street fire, the only other call for Aug. 21 was to a smoke alarm activated by burned food on Briarwood Drive.
The first call Saturday was to a transformer fire in Knoxville Homes; firefighters remained on scene until an Alabama Power crew could repair the pole.
The same day, firefighters were dispatched to College Street, but the call was canceled en route, followed by a downed power line on East Parkway, a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on South Street West and a call to assist the East Providence Volunteer Fire Department with a trash fire on Pasture Meadow Lane. This last call was also canceled en route.
After the Franklin Drive fire, the next call Sunday was to a downed tree blocking Old Shocco Road, a downed power line on North Street East and a motorcycle accident that sent the driver to the emergency room. The day’s last call was another false alarm at the same address on Diamond Lane firefighters responded to earlier in the week.
Monday’s first call was to a one-vehicle accident on North Court Street that sent two people to the hospital via North Star Ambulance and damaged a power pole. The day’s only other call was to a medical assist on Elbert Davis Street.
The first call Tuesday was to smoke coming from a malfunctioning air conditioning unit at Pineview Landing Apartments, followed by a medical assist on Hollingsworth Street near Avenue H and an accidental smoke alarm activation on Woodland Drive.
Aside from the Crown Textile Fire, the only other call Wednesday was for a smoke scare on Adams Avenue. As it turned out, the smoke was coming from the Crown fire, which was allowed to continue to smolder due to the danger of structural collapse. There were no calls shown as of Thursday afternoon.