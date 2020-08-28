3 school nurses among hires made by Pell City BOE

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education met Thursday morning to deal with a slew of personnel matters.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the called meeting was due to personal issues the board wanted to get to work on sooner rather than later.
“We didn't want to have to wait,” he said.
One specific area Martin said the board wanted to address was school nurses, with the hiring of three approved at the meeting. Martin said that, traditionally, the system has not had nurses on every campus every day, and with the pandemic, it was clear that needed to change.
“What we’ve done in the past is nurses served more than one school,” he said, adding that now, the system is set up to have a nurse on site at each school every day.
Martin said one key part of having nurses around more regularly is the ability to communicate with parents about medical issues.
He said due to the pandemic, students with symptoms identified by the Alabama Department of Public Health are being asked to stay home, something Martin said is important for nurses to communicate with parents about.
Martin said cooperation between the school and parents is one of the keys to making it through academic year during the pandemic.
“This is a situation that takes us working hand and hand to get through,” Martin said.
Martin said the system's new nurses are already doing an excellent job in helping with that.
Beyond personnel, the only other matter taken up by the board was declaring playground equipment at Iola Roberts Elementary School surplus, thus allowing it to be sold.
Martin said the Parent Teacher Organization at Iola has already ordered new equipment.
In other matters the board:
Approved hiring of Tara Fincher White (Eden Elementary School teacher), Ryan Bozeman (bus aide) and Sherry Newcomb (Pell City High School bookkeeper);
Approved hiring of substitute bus drivers: Chrarrisa Bailey, Chris Gover and Dana Todd Rhinehart, and substitute bus aide: Angela Young;
Accepted the resignation of Hunter McGarity as yearbook sponsor at Williams Intermediate School;
Approved hiring of Kayla Lee as yearbook sponsor at Williams; and
Approved contracts with Lori Billingsley (title 1 interventionist), Suzanna Herring (certified teacher substitute), Ashley Samoranski (registered nurse), Georgeta Radu (contract licensed practical nurse) and Nicole Linderman (registered nurse).