3 from Talladega receive KFC Foundation scholarships

TALLADEGA -- Three Talladega residents are among those students from across the United States who were awarded college scholarships from the KFC Foundation.
The awards were announced recently in a press release.
This summer, 539 restaurant employees at KFC restaurants across the country will receive nearly $1.2 million in college tuition assistance from the KFC Foundation thanks to KFC franchisees, including Talladega’s own PMTD Restaurants and the KFC Corporation.
Through a competitive selection process, Talladega residents Ja’Niya Calhoun, Taliya Porter and Caleb McKenzie were chosen as winners via the REACH Educational Grant Program and will receive $2,000 for the 2020-21 academic year.
During these unprecedented times, access to educational programs and resources is more critical than ever. The REACH Program helps KFC U.S. restaurant employees pursue their educational dreams at four-year and two-year colleges, including trade/vocational and graduate schools.
The staff at KFC/PMTD is extremely proud of its employees and honored to be able to celebrate this award with them. Each one of them are current employees of the local KFC restaurant in Talladega.
The program takes inspiration from Colonel Harland Sanders and his passion for helping people be their best selves through education.
“The KFC Family has a long and rich history of philanthropy,” said Emma Horn, managing director of the KFC Foundation, in the release. “We’re proud to honor the Colonel’s legacy and help this inspiring, hard-working group of students reach for their dreams.”
The KFC Foundation originated with the values of Colonel Sanders — specifically, from an act of kindness by the Colonel himself, who gave a hitchhiker who happened to be a college student a ride and a full scholarship.
Today, the KFC Foundation continues to provide charitable support to KFC U.S. restaurant employees through its additional education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs.
Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives the majority of its financial support from the Cole Slaw Donation Program, a voluntary program where KFC franchisees elect to contribute a portion of their restaurant coleslaw sales to engage in and support the Foundation’s initiatives.