3 from Pell City newest members of local Children of American Revolution chapter

PELL CITY -- The Canoe Creek Society, National Society Children of the American Revolution recently welcomed new members Garrett, Myles and Lila Henderson, of Pell City, to the group.
Their American Revolution ancestor, James Tarrant, assisted in establishing American independence while serving in Virginia.
C.A.R. trains good citizens, develops leaders and promotes love of the United States of America, along with its heritage, among young people, organization officials say.
C.A.R. is open to boys and girls younger than 22 who are lineally descended from a man or woman who rendered material aid to the cause of American independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer or recognized patriot in one of the several colonies or states.
Anyone interested in more information about C.A.R. can visit www.nscar.org or email Canoe Creek at canoecreekascar@gmail.com