3-D mammograms coming to Talladega hospital

Citizens Baptist Medical Center will soon be home to a brand-new piece of medical technology.
The hospital began installing a 3-D mammography machine on Monday, with the technology becoming available to patients as early as next week.
3-D mammography is an imaging test that combines multiple breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional image of the breast. When utilized for breast cancer screening, a 3D mammography machine creates three-dimensional images in addition to standard two-dimensional mammogram images.
Studies show that combining 3D mammograms with standard mammograms can reduce the need for additional imaging and may increase the number of cancers detected during screening.
“We’re thrilled to have this technology coming to Citizens,” said chief executive officer Frank Thomas. “Investment in this technology is going to have a transformative impact on our hospital, our medical staff and the patients we serve.”