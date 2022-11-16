 Skip to main content
3-D mammograms coming to Talladega hospital

Citizens Baptist Medical Center-bc.jpg

Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Citizens Baptist Medical Center will soon be home to a brand-new piece of medical technology.

The hospital began installing a 3-D mammography machine on Monday, with the technology becoming available to patients as early as next week.