3 Childersburg municipal buildings will reopen Tuesday, May 26

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson announced late Tuesday that City Hall, the Rainwater Library and the Limbaugh Community Center will reopen to the public Tuesday, May 26.
Wesson made the announcement following a meeting of the Childersburg City Council.
The mayor asked that residents be aware there will be restrictions at each location. Social distancing will be enforced, and the use of masks and gloves is strongly encouraged.
With Monday, May 25, being Memorial Day, Wesson reminded residents that Monday garbage collection next week has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 28.
In another matter, Wesson announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation said the Highway 76 at Highway 280 intersection is scheduled to reopen this Thursday, May 21, or Friday, May 22, weather permitting. Expect paving crews the first week of June to tie-in side roads along Highway 280.
During their meeting, council members:
Approved Resolution 2020-08, awarding the Rainwater House Patio Project to M.J. Brooks LLC at a cost of $156,000. The project is funded by donations;
Two items were approved for the Police Department. Mike Moore was transferred to Investigations with no change in pay. Approval was also given for Chief Richard McClelland to attend a summer conference July 27-30, with registration of $200, lodging at $185 per night and per diem;
Approved Gary Craft to replace the power supply at the city-owned building at 101 8th Ave. SW, not to exceed $3,850;
Approved the Fire Department purchasing 10 mattresses for the station with a budget of no more than $2,500;
Agreed to accept bids on painting and replacement wood on the Rainwater House this month. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on May 29 at City Hall; and
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $77,538.65.
The next regular council meeting will be June 2 at 6 p.m.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.