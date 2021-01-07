3 arrested on felony charges; 9 guns seized during joint operation in Talladega (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- A joint operation of the Talladega Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force on Dec. 29-30 resulted in three felony arrests and the seizure of nine firearms and a significant amount of marijuana, according to police Chief Jason Busby.
Busby said this operation will be the first of many, adding they would be taking place at random intervals with no prior notice.
“We’re hoping this will make a real impact at street level, particularly with regard to getting these guns off the street,” he said.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, the first two arrests were Kendrick Lee Kelly and Lacorey Curry Jr., both 21 of Talladega.
The men were stopped in a vehicle with methamphetamine and Oxycodone in it. Neither man claimed the drugs, Murray said, so both of them were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Both men were armed, and Curry did not have a permit, so he was charged with that as well. Kelly’s weapon was seized after he was charged with a felony, Murray said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Kelly was also served with three warrants charging failure to appear after his arrest.
Bond for both men was set at $5,000; both had posted bond and been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
Bradley Jack “BJ” Hale, 18, of Talladega, was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation but then attempted to flee. Murray said Hale eventually stopped, got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot but was caught after a short chase.
Hale allegedly had several ounces of marijuana in the car with him and was arrested on charges of felony marijuana possession and attempting to elude. His bond was also set at $5,000 and he was also out of jail by the start of the new year.
The operation also resulted in several misdemeanor cases for possession of marijuana, which Murray said resulted in the seizure of seven more guns.
To date, none of the guns seized have been reported stolen, but Murray said, “We’re doing traces on all of them to see if anything pops” in relation to the homicides and shootings that have plagued Talladega over the past year.
“Hopefully, this will help quiet things down a little bit,” he added.