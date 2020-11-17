3 arrested, counterfeit money recovered following chase in Talladega early Monday

TALLADEGA -- A high-speed chase early Monday involving Talladega police netted three arrests and the seizure of at least two guns, ammunition, drugs and counterfeit currency.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the incident actually began around 11:25 p.m. Sunday when a patrol officer spotted a vehicle crossing the center line on Peters Road near Jackson Trace Road, and attempted to pull it over.
Rather than stopping, the vehicle sped up, turned onto Alabama 77 and then onto Alabama 34. The vehicle eventually turned onto Cove Access Road, and then onto Howell Cove Road, continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.
Faulkner said the chase was about to be called off when the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the driver got out and fled on foot around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
The three remaining passengers were all arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Inside the car, officers found two handguns, several magazines, a prescription antihistamine and at least $480 in counterfeit currency.
The Daily Home does not generally identify suspects charged only with misdemeanors.
Faulkner said the driver of the vehicle has been identified, and warrants for his arrest have been issued. The counterfeit bills will be turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or contact the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.