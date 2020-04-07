2nd shooting in week in Childersburg’s Sadie Lee Homes Community leaves 2 minors wounded

CHILDERSBURG -- Officers from the Childersburg Police Department are seeking information on a shooting that left two minors wounded Monday afternoon in the Sadie Lee Homes community.
Investigator Kevin Koss said the incident occurred around 1:10 p.m.on Ferry Road, and several casings were recovered at the scene. Witnesses reported an unidentified vehicle arrived at the scene, and an individual inside the vehicle fired multiple shots.
Koss added a 17-year-old male was struck in the leg and a 1-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
The incident marked the second time in an eight-day span a shooting took place in the community. Koss said the department is investigating whether the two shootings are connected but have yet to confirm a link.
“We have several witnesses who have come forward with some information, so we do have some leads in the case, but any additional information would be appreciated,” he said.
Koss said anyone with information about the incident should call the department’s investigation line at 256-378-5747.