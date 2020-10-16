2nd-quarter troubles doom Childersburg against Pike County

CHILDERSBURG -- A dismal start to the second quarter doomed Childersburg in a 43-7 homecoming loss to Class 3A, Region 4 foe Pike County on Friday night at John Cox Stadium.
Trailing 6-0 near the start of the stanza, the Tigers faced a fourth-and-goal from the Bulldogs’ 8-yard line. Childersburg holder LaMarr Duncan, who helped the Tigers move inside the red zone with a long fumble return on defense, wasn’t able to wrangle the high snap on a field goal attempt but covered up the ball at the Pike County 29.
The missed opportunity shifted the game’s momentum in Pike County’s favor. The Bulldogs scored 23 points in the quarter’s first five minutes to amass a 29-0 halftime advantage.
Bulldogs running back Zakevin Pennington ripped through Childersburg’s defense for touchdown runs of 71 and 46 yards in a 21-second span.
On Childersburg’s subsequent possession, Tigers quarterback Canaan Johnson tried to find running back Xzavious Garrett on a screen pass but instead delivered the ball to Bulldogs defensive tackle Andquan Lowe for a pick-6.
The Tigers went backwards on the next offensive series, ending the drive with Garrett tackled in the end zone for a Bulldogs safety.
Childersburg’s defense slowed Pike County’s ground game early in the third period, but Bulldogs quarterback Jhanauris King found pay dirt on a 5-yard run to put his team ahead 35-0.
Five to know
- Childersburg saved its best offensive play of the night for last. Johnson found wide receiver Zay Truss on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 to play, and kicker Dylan Owens nailed the extra point to prevent the shutout.
- Pennington added a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish his night with 177 yards and three scores on 21 carries. He came up limping on his final carry of the contest.
- Childersburg’s Elijah Sims blocked a Pike County punt that was returned to the Bulldogs’ 22 by Duncan to set up Childersburg’s lone scoring drive.
- Pike County running back Caleb Foster punched in a 2-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ opening drive of the night.
- The loss mathematically eliminated Childersburg from playoff contention. The Tigers needed a win to keep its postseason hopes alive.
Up next
- Childersburg (2-6, 2-4) will host Trinity in the Tigers’ final region game of the season on Friday night at 7.
- Pike County (4-4, 4-2) will play its final region matchup at home against Reeltown on Friday night at 6.