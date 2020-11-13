2nd-half struggles sink Winterboro at Hubbertville

HUBBERATVILLE -- Winterboro’s offense started Friday night’s playoff game like any other.
The Bulldogs picked up 162 rushing yards on 14 carries and celebrated touchdowns on two of their three first-half drives.
“We always begin the game focused and energetic,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said.
The energy might have remained in the second half, but Winterboro’s focus seemed to have lapsed as the Bulldogs lost 31 total yards on their first five second-half drives. Hubbertville capitalized on those miscues to secure a 35-13 victory in front of a home crowd during Friday night’s second-round playoff game.
“It’s just a loud environment,” Mansfield said. “We got the ball, and they’re ringing cowbells … We’re not used to that, especially when our games have been limited to capacity and you get here and you can’t find a social distant spot because everybody is shoulder to shoulder; they're packing the stadium out.”
Hubbertville’s offense was impacted by the stakes Friday night. Lions running back Triston Alexander scored from 50 yards out during the middle of the third quarter.
Hubbertville quarterback Christopher Key, who rushed for a 58-yard touchdown in the middle of the second quarter, ran for two more scores in the fourth to put the game away with 8:09 remaining.
After the loss, tears streamed down the faces of several Bulldogs, especially seniors, but their head coach is far from disappointed with his first group at Winterboro.
“I’m proud of all these kids,” Mansfield said. “I’m proud of my seniors. When I came in, they embraced me as their coach, and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids that worked so hard to get to this point. We made strides this year.”
Three to know
Thanksgiving is closer than Halloween, but tricks still played a significant role in the first half as both teams scored on rather unconventional plays.
Hubbertville faced fourth-and-27 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. Key caught a backwards pass from his running back and hurled the ball 33 yards through the air and into the arms of Austin Berryhill for the Lions’ first score.
Winterboro running back Brody Hamm kept the ball on a read-option play, but found himself caught by three defenders before he made it to the line of scrimmage. So, Hamm dumped the ball off to quarterback Jake Travis, who took it 17 yards for the score.
Perhaps the Bulldogs’ biggest missed opportunity came on their second drive. The series began with a 52-yard run from Winterboro running back Jashaslin James.
It ended with a missed 36-yard field goal by Hamm after the field goal unit was late running onto the field. Hamm attempted the kick with five seconds left on the play clock, but it was apparent most of the Bulldogs felt rushed by the play.
The Bulldogs’ offensive plan revolved heavily on the read-option Friday night, with Hamm playing the role of quarterback. Hamm kept the ball on six of the Bulldogs’ first seven plays and finished the drive with 61 yards and the first touchdown of the game.
Who said
Mansfield on the missed field goal: “It’s just something we got to realize. We could have backed up 5 yards and still made the kick, so it was just something that we got to recognize … A penalty is not the end of the world.”
Mansfield on Troy McKinney’s sack for a loss of 12 yards that forced Hubbertville to attempt that 33-yard pass on fourth down: “He’s an explosive kid. He’s aggressive … He has the speed, he has the strength to kind of manipulate and maneuver through situations.”