2020 version of Kymulga Grits Festival in limbo

Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said Monday the 10th annual Kymulga Grits Festival, originally set for May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kymulga Grist Mill and Covered Bridge, will not be held on that date.
He added there are no plans in place to reschedule the event.
“We’re all still waiting to see where everything, the loosening (of restrictions) is going to come,” Wesson said. “(We’ll see) if it’s still practical to do it at that point or just wait until next year.”
Wesson said once the state releases guidelines on how to reopen businesses and manage the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any future determinations on the festival would be made at that time.
“Right now, making any kind of decision is kind of a wasted effort because until we know further what the dynamics of the situation is, it’s really a moot point,” he said.
Throughout the years, the Kymulga Grits Festival has featured fine arts, handmade and hand-decorated crafts, pioneer demonstrators, live entertainment, food and children’s activities. The food items available at the festival included shrimp and grits, pinto beans and cornbread, and boiled peanuts.
The Kymulga Grist Mill and Covered Bridge is at 7346 Grist Mill Road.
To Wesson’s knowledge, the event had never been canceled.
“I’d have to ask some of the ladies who have been involved for a number of years, but I don’t ever remember a cancellation, and I’ve been in Childersburg a long time,” he said. “This may be the first.”