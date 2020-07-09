2 with local convictions granted parole this week by state

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took up 70 cases this week, including three people serving time for convictions in Talladega and/or St. Clair counties.
Parole was granted in two cases and denied in the third.
Joey Ray Farler is incarcerated for escape in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 2017.
Paula Mosley is in prison on five counts of burglary in the third degree in St. Clair County from 2014. She also has convictions for burglary and manufacture of a controlled substance in Calhoun County.
Both Farler and Mosley were granted parole.
Jerrell Lacy is serving 20 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of breaking into and entering an automobile, also in Talladega County, in 2005. His parole request was denied.
Kelly Underwood is serving time for possession of a controlled substance in Walker County but was convicted of first degree robbery in St. Clair County in 2002. Although he was also scheduled for a parole hearing this week, that hearing appears to have been canceled for reasons that remained unclear Thursday evening.