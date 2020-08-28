2 with local convictions granted parole by state

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles was scheduled to hear 126 cases this week, including 12 with convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Of those, two parole requests were granted, three were continued, one was removed from the docket and the other six requests were denied.
Gregory Glenn Faulkner was the first of the local inmates to be granted parole. Faulkner was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, burglary in the second degree and burglary in the third degree in Coosa and Talladega counties in 2001.
Jessica Ashley Bice was also granted parole this week. She is serving 60 months for a conviction for possession of a controlled substance from St. Clair County in December 2019.
Requests for Kevin Patrick Reed, Melissa Ann Tinney and Joseph Lee Rainey were all continued. The request of Jason Thomas was dropped from the docket for reasons that were not entirely clear.