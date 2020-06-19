2 with convictions in Talladega County granted parole

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Of the nine state inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties who had hearings before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles this week, two were granted parole, according to daily press releases.
Both were from Talladega County.
Jackie Thomas Fields was serving a 20-year sentence for manufacture of a controlled substance and burglary in the third degree in Talladega County in 2007; he has a lengthy history of property and drug crimes dating back to 1999, according to prison records. He was granted parole Tuesday.
Leslie Neal Cunard was granted parole after a hearing Thursday. He was incarcerated for manufacture of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and has a history of drug convictions from all over the state dating back to 2001.
Corneil “Pookie Doo” James, Marquis Antonuio Goffer, Christopher Carl Kirk, Barry Lamar Pearson, Allister Cook, Darryl Haywood and Ronnie Harold Newburn were all denied, according to a release from the board.
The board has already scheduled 110 more hearings for next week, including 10 with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair; three of them are serving time for murder.
Jimmy Ray Hurst is a former Talladega police lieutenant convicted of the murder of Charles “Cooter” Man in 1973 in connection with a love a triangle. The investigation into that killing also led to the downfall of Talladega Mayor John McKinney, who was forced to resign later that year amid allegations of a coverup and a beautification program involving arson.
Charles Dewayne Turner also has a hearing next week.
Turner was convicted of murder in Talladega County in 1990 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. It is not entirely clear how much of that sentence he actually served, but he was apparently convicted of another murder in Lee County in 2008 and is serving 30 years in that case.
Howie Bush is also serving a life sentence for murder, from St. Clair County in 1998.
Others with hearings next week include Andrew J. “Doughboy” Pearson, serving 25 years for robbery in the first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle in Talladega County in 2001; Jack Brian Raley, serving 20 years for burglary and violating the sex offender registration and notification act in Etowah County in 2013, two counts of receiving stolen property and criminal incest in St. Clair County in 2000 and manslaughter in Jefferson County in 1995; Jason Lee Burnett, serving 25 years for a laundry list of crimes including robbery in the first degree in Jefferson County and obstruction of justice in St. Clair County from 1996; David Eugene Friend, serving 18 years for forgery and promoting prison contraband in Montgomery County and escape in Talladega County from 2012; Douglas A. Sweener, serving 15 years on various drug charges from Jefferson County as well as manufacturing, possession, escape in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree from St. Clair County; Travis Travars Fluker, serving 25 years for first degree robbery in Montgomery County with convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property in Talladega County; and James Wesley Woodard, serving 15 years for a SORNA violation from Talladega County in 2016.