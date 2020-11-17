2 with connections to Talladega County granted parole by state

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles had a short docket last week because of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The board took up 39 requests, including two with connections to Talladega County. Both of these were granted, according to a press release.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Cindy Christine Shierling, 45, was serving a sentence of 65 months for possession of a controlled substance from 2019. She also has previous convictions for escape in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance. Shierling is still being housed at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Markie Bliss Smith, 28, is serving a 76-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance in Calhoun County in December of last year. She has two other possession convictions in Calhoun County dating back to 2018, and one more from Calhoun County, plus two possession and two probation violation charges from Talladega County in 2016.
There were no inmates with convictions from St. Clair County on the docket this week.