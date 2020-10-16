2 weeks after rejecting it, Talladega council approves exact same budget

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the same budget for the current fiscal year it had rejected by a 4-1 vote two weeks ago.
Council President Trae Williams, who had been the budget’s most outspoken critic two weeks ago, said he had met with City Manager Beth Cheeks and Finance Director Romey Stamps before Monday’s Zoom meeting, and added he believed Councilman Joe Power had participated in a similar, but separate meeting.
Power agreed, adding he had also discussed the amended budget for 2020, which was also approved Monday night.
After the meeting, Cheeks said there was no difference between the document the council had approved with virtually no public discussion Monday and the document that was supported only by Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson earlier this month.
The budget is based on projected revenue of $15,986,175 and projected expenditures of $16,017,387, for a deficit of $31,212. Cheeks explained the last two budgets also began with deficits but were in balance or in the black by the end of the year.
The deficit on this particular budget has also been on a steady downturn since it was first presented. In the current case, lower than expected increases in employee health insurance premiums and property insurance, and a much smaller than expected revenue hit from the COVID-19 pandemic had contributed to the shrinking budget deficit before the document had been approved. It does not reflect the additional income that may be expected from the approval of Sunday alcohol sales at the same meeting, however.
The previous year’s budget, which was adjusted during Monday’s meeting as well, also began with a deficit and ended with a slight surplus. The adjustment also reflected the city’s balance of depreciation in the Water and Sewer Department, an accounting procedure that had no impact on actual cash flow but did bring the books back into balance.
Cheeks said the city’s auditors would discuss this with the council when it meets in-person again.
The budget for this year’s Capital Improvement project, which is paid through a different fund than the General Fund, has not been presented to council yet.
Also Monday night, the council:
Tabled three swearings, a report from the Sensory Advisory Board, a presentation by Mike Raida of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and an executive session, until the council meets in-person again;
Heard Cheeks announce fall planting at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce building was underway, thanks largely to an Alabama Power grant, and that a broader renovation project would be unveiled during a PowerPoint presentation when the council meets again in-person. Patterson said he was “deeply appreciative” of the beautification efforts;
Unanimously approved 21 annual contracts, with Power abstaining on a contract with Webb Concrete of Oxford for masonry and sand;
Approved 18 weed abatements as well as the annual contract for enforcing them;
Approved the demolition of two condemned structures;
Approved a National Aging and Transportation Grant;
Approved a facade grant;
Voted 4-0 to renew the lease for LMo & Co. on The Square, with Power abstaining;
Heard Cheeks announce window decals celebrating the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Talladega College and Talladega High School in vacant storefronts on The Square;
Heard the official Christmas tree lighting will be Dec. 4;
Congratulated Williams and his family on the imminent arrival of a new baby; and
Discussed beginning the process of Cheeks’ annual evaluation.