2-vehicle wreck in Talladega on Sunday takes life of 88-year-old

TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Talladega claimed the life of an 88-year-old man.
The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. on Alabama 21 North near Ironaton Cutoff Road. Detective Jeremy Faulkner said a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Seigford Parton, 88, was turning on Alabama 21 and collided with a 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Williams, 77.
Parton was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut out by Talladega firefighters.
Williams was not injured in the accident, but Faulkner said Parton was transported to the Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance. He died Monday as a result of his injuries.