2-vehicle accident on Talladega/Clay County line results in death of both drivers

CLAY COUNTY -- A two-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 on the Clay County side of the Talladega/Clay County line Thursday caused a fire and killed the drivers of both vehicles.
According to Clay County Coroner Dale Rush, the accident happened between 4:45 and 4:50 p.m.
Both drivers, Herbert Trice, 55, of Talladega, and Dawson C. Heath, 21, of Ashland, were pronounced dead at the scene about an hour after the accident happened.
Rush said both men were already deceased by the time law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, he said.
The Ashland Fire Department responded to extinguish the burning vehicles, and Alabama State Troopers were investigating the accident. Trice and Heath were both sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsies.
Alabama State Troopers could not be reached for further information Friday.