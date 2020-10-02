2-vehicle accident on I-20 near Moody on Thursday sends 1 to hospital

MOODY -- A two-vehicle accident Thursday night near the Moody exit on Interstate 20 sent one person to the hospital.
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said the accident occurred around 6 p.m near exit 144B in Moody in the westbound lanes of I-20.
He said a commercial vehicle was traveling under the speed limit when a vehicle driving the speed limit impacted the back of the truck's trailer. O’Neal said the car then left the road.
O’Neal said the driver was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. He said the driver is being treated for his injuries, but the officer could not give any update on his condition.
No one else was injured in the accident.