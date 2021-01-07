2-vehicle accident in Talladega sends 4 to hospital Wednesday

TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident at the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road on Wednesday afternoon sent four people, including an infant, to the hospital, according to Talladega police.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the accident happened around 1 p.m. A 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Angel Whitten, 30, was driving eastbound on Renfroe Road when, according to witnesses, Falkner said she ran a red light and collided with a 2015 Toyota Tundra driven by a 59-year-old man.
Also in the Sorento, Falkner said, were Amanda Thompson, 43, Chriytal Taylor, 26, and a 1-year-old girl.
All four were transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar paramedics. Information on their conditions was not immediately available Thursday, but none of their injuries appeared life threatening.
The driver of the Tundra refused transport.
The Talladega Fire Department also responded.