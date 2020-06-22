2-vehicle accident in Pell City on Sunday sends 2 to hospital

PELL CITY -- A two-vehicle accident near Publix in Pell City on Sunday sent two people to the hospital, according to the Pell CIty Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Joey Vaughan said two people were transported to UAB Hospital after two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Stemley Bridge Road.
Vaughan said one of the vehicles then impacted a nearby light pole. The passengers in that vehicle were trapped, but they were successfully extricated by firefighters.
Vaughan said he was unsure what caused the wreck, but the Pell City Police Department is investigating.