2 test positive for COVID-19 at Talladega Health and Rehab

TALLADEGA -- Officials from Talladega Health and Rehab announced Saturday that two residents at their facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
“As part of our routine testing for COVID-19, Talladega Health and Rehab has tested over 200 residents and staff members,” facility officials said in a press release. “From these tests, we have learned that two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
“No staff members have tested positive. The two residents have been transferred to a sister facility and are receiving appropriate medical care as directed by their physician.”
According to figures from the state Department of Public Health website, Talladega County had 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven probables as of Saturday morning. That included 44 new cases out of 1,241 tested over the last 14 days. The state reports five confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus in Talladega County.
Officials from Talladega Health and Rehab said they had notified the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Talladega County Health Department of the two cases at their facility. They said they also shared the information with facility residents, their families and the employees.
“We continue to follow directives from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other state and federal authorities,” the release says. “All residents are monitored multiple times each day for symptoms. All staff members are screened before they begin their shift. We are using appropriate personal protective equipment and following infection control protocols.
“We are grateful for our staff members who are working hard and providing compassionate care for each resident of Talladega Healthcare Center. We will continue to keep our residents and family members informed and appreciate their understanding and patience.”