2 sentenced after pleading guilty to murder in unrelated cases

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced two men Wednesday who had previously pleaded guilty to murder in unrelated cases.
Trequerius Marquez Twyman, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder late last month, and was sentenced to 31 years and 21 years in prison, concurrent, respectively, according to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo.
Joey Wesley Wheatt, 38, was indicted on a charge of capital murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, Argo said.
Trequerius Marquez Twyman
Twyman pleaded guilty to the murder of Jackie Dogen, 23, of Childersburg, a woman he had three children in common with, and the attempted murder of a Childersburg police officer who responded to the shooting of Dogen.
According to information published at the time, in September 2016, Twyman came to pick up his children for visitation while Dogen was hosting a first birthday party for her other child.
The two argued, and Twyman left, only to return a short while later with a gun. Dogen was shot to death inside her apartment on Ferry Court Road, off U.S. 280, and died at the scene.
Twyman encountered Childersburg police just outside the apartment, which is when he shot Lt. Kevin Kirk, hitting him in the foot. Police returned fire, wounding Twyman, who was eventually taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center and then transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. According to court documents, Twyman is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries that night.
The chaos at Ferry Court Road may have also been a contributing factor to a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 that claimed the lives of two Childersburg High School students that night, Sarah S. Davison and Daquarius L. Sheard, both 16.
Joey Wesley Wheatt
Wheatt was charged with killing Joseph Sean Herrington on Aug. 7, 2015, in Talladega. Marcus Sharone Smoot, 36, and Khiry Demon McKinney, 26, were also charged in connection with the same incident.
Herrington was shot to death inside his home from the outside.
Smoot entered a guilty plea on information in January and was sentenced to 20 years, split, with five years to serve followed by 24 months probation, also by Woodruff. According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Smoot was not one of the people who actually fired into the residence.
Court records indicate charges for McKinney were still pending grand jury.
A plea on information is taken before a defendant has been indicted by a grand jury.
Also in court this week:
Woodruff sentenced Derrek Bradley Jones, 31, to 10 years, split, 24 months in prison and 24 months probation for shooting into an unoccupied building;
Woodruff sentenced Chad Alan King, 27, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Derrick Deon Benjamin, 44, to 10 years and 15 years, respectively, for possession of a forged instrument and identity theft; both sentences were split, with Benjamin serving one year on the forged instrument charge and two years on the identity theft, concurrent, each followed by 24 months probation;
Woodruff sentenced De’Marron Trintaul Looney, 20, to 71 months, concurrent, split, 367 days in prison and 24 months probation for display or dissemination of child pornography and rape in the second degree. Argo said he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be barred from social media.
Woodruff sentenced Christopher Michael Moody, 46, to 15 years, reverse split, 24 months probation followed by 18 months in prison for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act;
Woodruff sentenced Lillie Miranda English, 43, to 95 months, reverse split, 18 months probation and 18 months to serve for theft of property in the third degree;
Woodruff sentenced Charles Dewon Menchy, 26, to 10 years in prison for shooting into an occupied business;
Woodruff sentenced Christopher Eugene Baker, 38, to 23 months, reverse split, two years probation followed by two years to serve for possession of a controlled substance and six months in jail each for possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment;
Woodruff sentenced Roy Eric Tomasson, 31, to 30 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Logan Hunter Hardy, 21, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;
Woodruff sentenced Israel Thomas Fields, 43, to 15 years in prison for arson in the second degree;
Woodruff sentenced Gary Dane Osbourn, 27, to five years, split, 417 days in prison and 24 months probation for felony possession of drug paraphernalia, providing he completes a drug rehabilitation program;
Woodruff sentenced James Steven Horton, 47, to 67 months, split, 15 months in prison and two years probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Bernardo Martinez White, 46, to 39 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Djuna Burson Hollis, 53, to 56 months, split, 13 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced William Ray Todd, 56, to 40 months, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Ayla Elizabeth Thompson, 25, to seven years in prison for burglary in the third degree and robbery in the second degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Timothy Ryan Floyd, 30, to 24 months, suspended, 143 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth sentenced Clinton Timothy Grice, 32, to 24 months, suspended, for possession of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth sentenced John James Hardy Wilson, 49, to 104 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance; Wilson was already on probation when he was arrested on the current charge; and
Hollingsworth sentenced Stephanie Butts to 65 months in prison, split, 14 months to serve and two years probation for felony possession of drug paraphernalia.