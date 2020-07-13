2 promoted to lieutenant by Sylacauga Fire Department (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- During Sylacauga’s regular council meeting Thursday, July 9, night fire Chief Nathan Osgood recognized two firefighters who have recently been promoted to lieutenant.
Josh Forbus, a 19-year veteran of the SFD, was joined by his family while he was presented with his new helmet shield and badge. Osgood described Forbus as a fireman’s firefighter and said it was a pleasure to be able to promote him.
Sam Ogilvie was also presented with his new shield and badge before the council.
Osgood said Ogilvie began his service with the department in 2005 and is the department's resident technical rescue “guru.” The chief said while many of his firefighters show skill in these types of specialized rescues, he feels Ogilvie’s leadership and teaching abilities will be a service to the department’s young workforce.