2 Pell City teachers receive $5K classroom grants from CenturyLink

PELL CITY -- Despite the pandemic sending students home to finish up the academic year, two Pell City teachers have received $5,000 grants to bring more technology into the classroom.
Lisa Rhinehart of Duran North Junior High School and Shelley Gregg of Williams Intermediate School both received grants from CenturyLink as part of the company’s Teachers and Technology Grant Program.
The program is open to full-time teachers in CenturyLink service areas and seeks to help teachers integrate technology into the classroom. Teachers can apply for up to $5,000 for a project of their choosing.
Gregg said her plan is to use the money to buy a Chromebook cart as well as 18 additional Chromebooks for her students to use in the classroom.
“This will help my students become closer to a one-to-one ratio for Chromebooks in my classroom,” Gregg said.
Gregg said the Chromebooks will also allow students to take virtual field trips, develop student portfolios and many more activities.
Rhinehart said her grant will be used to buy robotics equipment that will allow her class to expand its robotics program in and out of the classroom.
She said this equipment will allow her students to expand their understanding of coding and participate in robotics competitions.
“These technological devices will create engaging lessons for our Rube Goldberg unit, speed calculations and other student-centered activities,” Rhinehart said.
Duran North Principal Richard Garris said these materials would include materials to create an autonomous robot as well as small spherical robots known as Spheros that can be controlled and programmed using a computer or smart device.
Both teachers said they were excited to have received grants and to be able to give more opportunities to their students.
Garris said Duran North is especially excited to have one of its teachers receive a grant due to the number of applications and the competitive nature of the program.
“More than 300 grant applications were submitted to the grants program from across the United States, and 114 were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project,” Garris said
Gregg said she feels like CenturyLink’s program is a wonderful opportunity for educators, and she is glad to be participating in it.
“This is an amazing opportunity that Centurylink provides to educators each year,” she said. “I am thankful to have been chosen as one of those educators.”