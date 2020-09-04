2 men's Sunday school classes step forward to help Arc of North Talladega Co. with fundraiser (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Arc of North Talladega County needed help with a fundraiser, and two Talladega men’s Sunday school classes stepped up.
The Arc wasn’t able to have Sunshine Saturday, which is its biggest fundraiser of the year, due to COVID-19. This is the first time in the 44-year history of Sunshine Saturday that it has had to be canceled.
Arc Director Janie Gable Curtis was looking for someone to smoke Boston butts for her organization to sell Labor Day weekend. Todd Cheatwood and the Whosoever Will Sunday school class at First Baptist Church not only offered to smoke the meat, but also purchased the 112 Boston butts. The Whosoever Will class also enlisted the help and experience of Chuck Keith and the Caravan Class at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
The classes cooked Thursday and will cook again today. All 112 butts were pre-sold. The Arc of North Talladega County serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in North Talladega city and county.