2 injured in shootings on Labor Day in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to two apparently unrelated shootings on Labor Day, according to incident and offense reports filed with the department.
Neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
The first incident, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, was reported just before 3 a.m. Monday at the apartment block near Griffin’s Mobile Home Park. The victim, a 21-year-old male, said he was outside the apartment where he lives, making a phone call, when he felt two bullets hit his right leg.
His mother, who was inside the apartment, drove him to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Thompson said.
Investigators at the scene discovered damage to two apparently unoccupied vehicles and recovered eight shell casings, Thompson said. Three of those were from .40 caliber rounds, the other five were .223s, he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no witnesses had come forward and no suspects had been identified in the case.
The second incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. on the plaza on the campus of Talladega College, Thompson said.
The victim in this case is a 23-year-old male, Thompson said. A witness reported hearing an argument between two people, then hearing shots fired.
The victim was hit at least once in the crotch, Thompson said. He was driven to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in a private vehicle, then taken to Birmingham by ambulance.
Thompson said the victim was still in Birmingham, in stable condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Talladega College spokesperson said Tuesday evening the victim was, in fact, a student at the college and appeared to have been an innocent bystander. She added he was doing well.
A third incident involving the discharge of a gun was reported Saturday. Thompson said this case involved an altercation between neighbors, but no one was hit and no property was damaged.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.