2 from Oxford make Valdosta State spring 2020 dean's list

VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Valdosta State University has recognized more than 2,100 distinguished and accomplished students for earning a spot on the spring 2020 dean's list, including two from the local area.
They are Alexis Sorn and Ludy Chetcheuth, both from Oxford.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for the dean's list at VSU, students must achieve a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours, with an institutional GPA of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for dean's list status.