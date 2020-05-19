2 facing charges in Calhoun County, federally, now charged in Talladega County (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A pair of brothers-in-law already facing felony charges in Calhoun County and at the federal level have been charged with two counts each of drug trafficking in Talladega County.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Fernando Tepatlan, 35, of Lincoln, and Alfredo Jose Antemate Hernandez, 35, of Eastaboga, have been charged with one count each of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in methamphetamine. Hernandez also had a hold on him for the U.S. Marshals Service.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, the two men, who are related by marriage, were wanted by Oxford police in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in November 2018.
Task Force agents were assisting in that investigation when the men were caught in a traffic stop in Talladega County. They had more than an ounce of cocaine and of methamphetamine, enough to trigger a trafficking charge in Alabama.
Murray said Hernandez bonded out of jail in Calhoun County last week and turned himself in in Talladega. He appears to have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since then.
Murray said Tepatlan had previously been in ICE custody, although jail records showed him back in Talladega, at least for a while, during the past week.
The exact federal charges and the status of the Oxford case were both unclear Tuesday.
Trafficking in a controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.