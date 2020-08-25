2 Childersburg incumbents win re-election, another denied

Two of the three incumbents on Childersburg’s municipal election ballot retained their offices Tuesday night.
Incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson and incumbent Councilman Brandon Robinson both won re-election. Fellow incumbent Michael McLain wasn’t as fortunate, as he was defeated by challenger Tommy Ivey in the race for the Ward E council seat.
Wesson, Robinson and Ivey will be joined in the new administration, which will take office in November, by Wesley Allen, who won the race for the open Ward D council seat.
Wesson won a second term as mayor by defeating challenger Damon Earl Warren 462 votes to 121.
Robinson will sit in the Ward A council seat for four more years after fending off a challenge from Pete Storey, 75 votes to 34.
Ivey garnered 84 votes to McLain’s 33 in the Ward E race.
Allen prevailed by 12 votes in the race for the Ward D seat being vacated by Glenn Stubblefield, who chose not to seek re-election. Allen received 54 votes to 42 to William “Junior” Owings.
