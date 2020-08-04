2 Childersburg council members officially set to begin new terms in November

CHILDERSBURG -- Two members of the Childersburg City Council are officially set to serve new terms beginning in November.
The council during a meeting Tuesday approved certificates of election for Ward B Councilman Bill Moody and Ward C Councilwoman Angie Twymon. Neither will face any opposition in the municipal election Aug. 25.
In other business, the council:
Gave approval for a public hearing for consideration of a recommendation from the Planning Commission to rezone Grove Park from R-2 to R-1. That hearing will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at City Hall;
Approved the Fire Department hiring Andrew Beeghley as a part-time, temporary firefighter paramedic at a rate of $15.49 per hour, and Logan Bevels as a part-time, temporary firefighter advanced EMT at a rate of $13.50 per hour;
Approved the Street & Sanitation Department hiring two part-time, temporary workers at a six-month probationary rate of $8.50 per hour, to move to $9 per hour upon successful completion of their probationary period;
Approved for All Gas Liquor to transfer the lounge retail liquor Class II - Package license at 32522 U.S. Highway 280, Suite A;
Approved an advertisement in the Prep Football Magazine at $295 for a quarter-page ad; and
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $121,041.14.
The next regular council meeting will be Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
