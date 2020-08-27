2 charged with unlawful imprisonment in connection with case involving mentally handicapped woman

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Coosa County man has been arrested in Talladega County on a charge of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree stemming from an incident last fall.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Odis Todd Plier, 37, was arrested Monday afternoon and was being held on a $3,000 bond. Jail records also show he was charged with probation violation and was being held without bond on that charge. He remained in jail Wednesday evening.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Plier was charged in connection with an incident in the south end of the county in October 2019. Cindy Nicole Williams, 39, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment in connection with the same incident.
Jones said Williams was allegedly the caregiver for a 41-year-old, mentally handicapped woman. The victim was allegedly left in the bathroom of a trailer with no electricity or running water for at least a day. There was allegedly a padlock on the outside of the bathroom door, Jones said.
Williams was arrested shortly after the incident referred to above on unrelated charges. Jones said a neighbor grew concerned about the victim and asked Plier about her.
Plier allegedly tossed the key to the padlock to the concerned neighbor and said he was welcome to go check on her if he liked.
Jones added Plier said he had been working out of town since the warrant for his arrest was issued.
It was not immediately clear what Plier was on probation for when he was arrested earlier this week. He was also arrested in Talladega County in October 2018 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants from Coosa County.
At that time, he told investigators he was homeless. It was also not entirely clear what the 2018 Coosa County warrants were for.
Williams had previously pleaded guilty to felony drug paraphernalia charges in Talladega County in March 2017 and was sentenced to two years probation.
Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree is a class A misdemeanor in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 12 months in jail.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people who are charged only with misdemeanors, but the allegations in this particular case are heinous and shocking enough to make an exception.