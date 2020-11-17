2 cars, 1 home damaged in pair of shootings in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Two seemingly unrelated shooting incidents in Talladega on Thursday damaged two vehicles and a home but did not injure any people, according to police.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first incident was reported on the 600 block of 19th Street at 10:36 a.m. It was reported by a woman who lived in the area who said she heard shots, came outside and found that her Chevrolet Traverse van had been struck by several bullets, including one through the back glass, one through a front driver’s side window and one through both back windows. The vehicle was not occupied.
During the same incident, another resident reported a bullet had broken a window above an air conditioning unit at his house. He was inside the house at the time but was not hit.
Witnesses said they saw two people shooting from inside a blue or green Ford F-150 pickup truck that then fled the scene. The shooters were also known to drive a black Ford Taurus, Thompson said. No shell casings or bullet fragments were recovered at the scene.
The second incident was reported around 2 p.m. near the corner of 15th and Knox streets. The shooter hit an unoccupied green two-door Honda Accord at least twice. The owner of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male, said he was coming out of a barbershop on that block when someone began shooting at him and hitting his car.
Beyond that, Thompson said, the apparent intended victim refused to cooperate with investigators further and refused to file an incident report.
Thompson said based on the times and locations, there was no obvious indication the two shooting incidents were related to one another or to a fatal shooting and arson on Avenue H on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.