2 arrested, charged with violating state’s sexual offender registration act (with photos)

A Sylacauga man and an Alpine man have been arrested and chaged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The two cases are unrelated.
Marquette Ladante Felder, 40, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies on Fluker Street in Sylacauga, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, and was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond.
David Lee McMeans, 42, of Alpine, was arrested Tuesday morning, and was being held on a $7,500 bond. Tubbs said McMeans was also being held without bond on a previous SORNA related probation violation.
Felder was arrested and charged with SORNA violations for the second time in just over a year and at least the fourth time overall. According to the state sex offender database, Felder was convicted of rape in the second degree of a 16-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2004. The rape occurred in Childersburg.
Tubbs said Felder was out on bond for an alleged SORNA violation last year when he missed a quarterly check-in in March, then failed to appear for his court appearance.
In addition to the new SORNA charge, Felder was also charged with failure to appear on the 2019 SORNA and obstruction of justice by using a false identity.
Felder was sentenced to four years in prison on the initial rape conviction and served less than three years of that sentence. He was convicted of failure to register in 2012 and again in 2017.
In March 2019, deputies went to check on him at the address where he was registered in Sylacauga at the time and found it abandoned. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, providing false information to law enforcement and attempting to elude in Childersburg several months later.
McMeans was convicted for rape in the second degree, involving a 13-year-old girl in 2008. He was released from prison in 2013.
Tubbs said McMeans had a previous SORNA violation dating from 2018. He was required to check in quarterly in March, June, September and December but has missed at least two.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.