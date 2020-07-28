2 arrested, charged with stealing lawn mowers from Munford Elementary (with photos)

MUNFORD -- A man and woman from Sylacauga were arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Friday after allegedly stealing two zero turn lawn mowers from Munford Elementary School.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Christopher Adam Thompson, 24, and Tonja Suzanne Rigdon, 47, were both charged with theft of property in the first degree and were being held on bonds set at $5,000 each by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
Thompson was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief for cutting a chain link fence in order to get to the shed where the mowers were being stored. Bond on that count was set at $1,000.
Deputies were called to a location on Hopeful Road in Munford around 5:30 a.m. Friday, when a witness reported seeing two people attempting load mowers onto a utility trailer.
The suspects were gone when the deputies arrived, but based on the witnesses description, they were located a short time later at the Exxon station in Munford. After being questioned by investigators, both admitted to stealing the mowers, Tubbs said.
The mowers were an X-Mark zero turn valued at $5,500 and a Kubota zero turn valued at $8,200, Tubbs said. Both were the property of the Talladega County Board of Education.
Tubbs said he particularly wanted to praise the efforts of the night shift deputies who responded to the call, Tre Love and Eddie Burk, as well as the witness who called in the suspicious activity.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.