2 arrested by state troopers, charged with trafficking in meth (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two people have been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after allegedly trying to flee Alabama State Troopers during a routine traffic stop.
Tammy Gail Moore Gaddis, 49, of Childersburg, and Andrew Scott Hall, 26, of Harpersville, have both been charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmder. Jason Murray.
Gaddis has also been charged with attempting to elude and probation violation.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, bonds for Gaddis and Hall were set at $50,000 each.
Murray said Gaddis was driving on Odena Road South on the evening of Aug. 20 when troopers attempted to pull her over.
Gaddis eventually did just that and was arrested on a charge of attempting to elude, and the vehicle was impounded, Murray said.
When taking inventory of the vehicle during impound, more than 28 grams (1 ounce) of methamphetamine, a bottle containing an assortment of pills, scales and baggies were discovered inside it.
Gaddis appears to be on probation for a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and resisting arrest in Talladega County in 2018. Jail records show an arrest history stretching back to 2001.
Murray said not all of the pills recovered from the vehicle have been identified, but they all appear to be controlled.
Trafficking in methamphetamine or any other controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude are misdemeanors.